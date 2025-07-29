Details On Jake Something’s TNA Contact Length

A new report has some details on Jake Something’s TNA contract status. Something lost a match in short order at TNA Slammiversary and had taken TNA out of his social media bio, leading to some speculation that he was on the way out. That isn’t the case as Fightful Select reports that Something has plenty of time left on his deal.

Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed that Something’s contract with the company runs through Summer 2026 at least. The originally signed a three-year deal when he returned in 2023.

Something has worked a number of indie dates along with his TNA dates. His most recent match was at Glory Pro Kody Lane’s Kristmas In July on Sunday.