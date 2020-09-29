wrestling / News
Jake Something vs. Calvin Tankman Set for Black Label Pro’s Turbo Graps 16
September 29, 2020 | Posted by
– Black Label Pro has announced that Jake Something will defend his BLP title against Calvin Tankman at the upcoming Turbo Graps 16 event. The card is scheduled for October 3 and will be held in Crown Point, Indiana.
Also set for the card, Billie Starkz will face Impact’s Deonna Purrazzo. The event will stream live on IndependentWrestling.TV.
Watch this live on @indiewrestling using the promo code BLACKLABEL for a 5 day free trial! https://t.co/zHLhj7SqS4
— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) September 29, 2020
