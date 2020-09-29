wrestling / News

Jake Something vs. Calvin Tankman Set for Black Label Pro’s Turbo Graps 16

September 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Black Label Pro - Jake Something vs. Calvin Tankman

– Black Label Pro has announced that Jake Something will defend his BLP title against Calvin Tankman at the upcoming Turbo Graps 16 event. The card is scheduled for October 3 and will be held in Crown Point, Indiana.

Also set for the card, Billie Starkz will face Impact’s Deonna Purrazzo. The event will stream live on IndependentWrestling.TV.

