Jake Something Wins X Division Title Shot At Impact Wrestling No Surrender (Clips)

February 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling No Surrender Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender PPV kicked off tonight with a fatal 4-way X division match, and Jake Something picked up the win. He defeated Ace Austin, Mike Bailey and Chris Bey to win a title shot at X Division champion Trey Miguel at a future time.

