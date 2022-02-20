wrestling / News
Jake Something Wins X Division Title Shot At Impact Wrestling No Surrender (Clips)
Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender PPV kicked off tonight with a fatal 4-way X division match, and Jake Something picked up the win. He defeated Ace Austin, Mike Bailey and Chris Bey to win a title shot at X Division champion Trey Miguel at a future time.
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Who's kicking things off?@DashingChrisBey that's who!☠#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/h8N7yxs1ke
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
Here comes @SpeedballBailey!#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/NQqjvpLPvW
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
.@DashingChrisBey is on fire in our opening contest! pic.twitter.com/oqU0HvvkVO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 20, 2022
.@SpeedballBailey lighting up Jake!#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/3KsR8xYL9g
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
.@JakeSomething_ suplexes Speedball to the outside!😮#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/jaG0ZaM2m4
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
Look at @The_Ace_Austin go!!#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/RV3e5RpZAL
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
Huge dive from @SpeedballBailey! pic.twitter.com/cRlbkeE4wu
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 20, 2022
.@DashingChrisBey takes out Speedball and Jake!#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/MKMCptYkft
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
This rules!!!🙌🏼 @SpeedballBailey #NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/ZySpmPIrgz
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
WHAT THE ??!!!! 😱😱@DashingChrisBey @JakeSomething_ #NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/WpFnaDJLY1
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
.@JakeSomething_ sends Ace into the void!#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/wquQRLlKI3
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
