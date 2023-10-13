James Drake Confirms The Grizzled Young Veterans Are Free Agents Tomorrow

It has been reported that the Dyad’s WWE contracts will expire this weekend after they previously requested their release months ago. The team, which will once again be known as the Grizzled Young Veterans, stopped appearing on NXT last month. In a post on Twitter, James Drake commented on the news.

He wrote: “ICYMI. Tomorrow, a new chapter begins. Thank you everyone who has supported us through the past 7 years, it really does mean a lot. I’m excited and equally terrified for what comes next. I haven’t felt this alive in such a long time. Life is for living, don’t forget that.”