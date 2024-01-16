James Drake Comments On The Grizzled Young Veterans’ TNA Debut

James Drake and Zack Gibson, also known as the Grizzled Young Veterans, made their TNA debut at TNA Hard To Kill, where they worked a four-way match for the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) won the bout to retain the titles. Drake took to Twitter to comment on the debut of the tag team and included a photo of himself holding a ticket to a TNA event in Liverpool from 2008.

He wrote, “You only live once. I can’t put into words how much this meant to me. Life is good. Life will continue to be good. If you’ve got dreams, chase them. You owe it to yourself. @IMPACTWRESTLING roster… Grit. Your. Teeth.”