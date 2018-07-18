Various News: James Ellsworth Believes Hulk Hogan’s Apology Was Sincere, The Blue Meanie Wishes Al Snow A Happy Birthday, Xavier Woods Shows Set Up For UpUpDownDown

– In his #Duhcast podcast, James Ellsworth gave his thoughts on the apology Hulk Hogan gave to the WWE roster at Extreme Rules. He said that he was at the apology and he thinks Hogan was sincere. He added that he believes Hogan is sorry for what he said. Hogan made a point at the meeting to say he didn’t know he was being recorded. Ellsworth added that he didn’t see or hear anyone leaving before or after the meeting.

Before Hogan was introduced, Triple H talked about the danger of social media and how celebrities are watched or analyzed by the public. Ellsworth himself shared a story about being filmed at an iHop with Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali weeks ago.

– In a post on Twitter, The Blue Meanie wished Al Snow a happy 55th birthday.

https://twitter.com/BlueMeanieBWO/status/1019591780839362560

– Xavier Woods shared a video of the set-up process for UpUpDownDown.