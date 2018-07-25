James Ellsworth Comments on WWE Run After Being Fired on Smackdown

– James Ellsworth posted a lengthy statement on Twitter after he was fired by Paige on this week’s Smackdown. You can see the post below, in which Ellsworth reflects on his original appearance on Raw as an opponent for Braun Strowman and how he managed to parlay that into a run with the company, as well as his association with Carmella.

He concludes trhe statement by saying that the last two years have been “an amazing ride” and that he isn’t sure what’s next for him, but he’s not giving up on his dream: