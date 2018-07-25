wrestling / News
James Ellsworth Comments on WWE Run After Being Fired on Smackdown
– James Ellsworth posted a lengthy statement on Twitter after he was fired by Paige on this week’s Smackdown. You can see the post below, in which Ellsworth reflects on his original appearance on Raw as an opponent for Braun Strowman and how he managed to parlay that into a run with the company, as well as his association with Carmella.
He concludes trhe statement by saying that the last two years have been “an amazing ride” and that he isn’t sure what’s next for him, but he’s not giving up on his dream:
Two years ago today I stepped in the ring with @BraunStrowman on #RAW and my life since then has changed!
Enjoy the read, RT me your feedback and remember use the hashtag #RehireEllsworth !! .. pic.twitter.com/85z3XwGcaH
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 25, 2018