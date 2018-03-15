James Ellsworth Didn’t Mind Being Carmella’s Pet, Talks Ronda Rousey Joining WWE

– James Ellsworth spoke with Wrestling Inc about storyline with Carmella, Rousey joining WWE and more. Highlights are below:

On the storyline with Carmella treating him like a dog: “I was OK with doing it, who wouldn’t? It’s Carmella. But to me, I thought the fans thought it was weird, so I’m glad it didn’t last long. But again, I personally didn’t mind it but I think it was weird for people to watch.”

On facing Emma next month at an indy show: “I’m wrestling Emma next month who’s also in the indies, she goes by Tenille Dashwood now. I think on the independent scene she’s probably the biggest name that’s a girl. I would love to wrestle Carmella for it, that would be cool, I think people would love that. But yeah, as far as the indies go I can’t wait to get in the ring with Emma next month, I think that will get a lot of people talking.”

On Ronda Rousey joining WWE: “I mean, she’s one of the biggest stars in the world. As far as star power, she’s great for WWE. It’s good for both, it’s good for her and WWE, I think it’s a good relationship with them too. I think both parties will make a lot of money off of her being there. She’s awesome and she’s been working hard in the ring and I think she’s gonna surprise a lot of people and be a really, really good wrestler.”