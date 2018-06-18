Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To His WWE Return, Nikki Bella & John Cena Meet For Date Night, Comedian Hannibal Buress gave Finn Balor MITB Advice

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
James Ellsworth

– James Ellsworth posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his return at last night’s WWE MITB PPV…

– Here is a clip of Nikki Bella & John Cena from last night’s Total Bellas…

– Comedian Hannibal Buress had a ringside seat at last night’s WWE MITB PPV, and gave Finn Balor some advice during the MITB match…

article topics :

James Ellsworth, John Cena, Nikki Bella, WWE, WWE MITB, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading