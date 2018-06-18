wrestling / News
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To His WWE Return, Nikki Bella & John Cena Meet For Date Night, Comedian Hannibal Buress gave Finn Balor MITB Advice
– James Ellsworth posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his return at last night’s WWE MITB PPV…
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 18, 2018
I’ll never forget that love you showed me #Chicago THANK YOU!! #MITB
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 18, 2018
– Here is a clip of Nikki Bella & John Cena from last night’s Total Bellas…
– Comedian Hannibal Buress had a ringside seat at last night’s WWE MITB PPV, and gave Finn Balor some advice during the MITB match…
Hannibal Buress with some solid advice for Finn Balor. pic.twitter.com/9wq1rxpXV1
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 18, 2018