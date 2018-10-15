Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: James Ellsworth Reportedly Set For Smackdown 1000, New UpUpDownDown, Johnny Impact Comments on Impact Title Win

October 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
James Ellsworth

– Following his appearance at last night’s Impact Bound for Glory PPV, Pwinsider reports that James Ellsworth is scheduled to be at tomorrow’s Smackdown 1000 event.

– Johnny Impact posted the following on Instagram, following his Impact Title win at last night’s Impact Bound for Glory PPV

– Here is a new UpUpDownDown with Jimmy Uso & Rusev…

