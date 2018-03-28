James Ellsworth Reveals His Favorite Moment in WWE, Talks Working With McMahons

– James Ellsworth spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his WWE run and more. Highlights are below:

On his favorite moment in WWE: “If you’re asking what my favorite moment was, it was that, wrestling for the WWE title. It’s AJ Styles, who’s the best wrestler in the world, in a main event match on SmackDown, favorite moment.”

On fans reacting to him in his initial appearance: “Luckily for me, it was just lightning in a bottle. Right opponent, Braun Strowman, got 15 to 20 seconds of promo time, it just all came together so well. That performance that night with Braun Strowman, fans got behind it after that and I appreciate every fan that’s ever helped me out because of that.”

On working with the McMahons: “Vince is the boss, I’ve had a couple conversations with him up there. It’s like any other job, he’s the boss, so very employee-to-boss conversations. Shane’s more ‘one of the boys,’ so I’d talk to Shane. Stephanie, I didn’t see her much because she was on RAW and I was on SmackDown, but when I did see her she was very sweet and always said hi. That’s about it.”

On what he’s been doing since leaving WWE: “I’m doing stuff with the NWA, Billy Corgan owns the NWA now… So I’m working with them a lot, I’m doing as many indies as possible. I get to travel the world still and do my thing, and then when the time is right, I think you’ll see me back in WWE.”