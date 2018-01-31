James Ellsworth Reveals Original Plans For Match at SummerSlam 2016

– James Ellsworth discussed WWE’s original plan to have him win a contract at SummerSlam 2016 on a recent episode of Talk is Jericho. Ellsworth told Chris Jericho that after he lost to Braun Strowman in a squash match, WWE contacted him about appearing at SummerSlam in a match with Heath Slater. However, Slater got over on his own and the company changed their mind as they didn’t want to put two babyfaces against each other at the time. Audio is below, as well as highlights courtesy of Sportskeeda:

On being emailed by WWE after his loss to Strowman: “The story is crazy. A couple of weeks later, I get an e-mail saying, ‘Hey, there’s an idea for you at SummerSlam.’ It’s the Barclays Center, you’re in Baltimore, it’s three hours.’ I’m thinking I’ll be at SummerSlam for two weeks.”

On what the plan had been: “The idea, from what I hear, was he (Slater) was meant to come out at SummerSlam and demand at Daniel Bryan, ‘I want a contract’. Daniel Bryan tries to make it easy for him. ‘All right, we’ll give you a contract, all you have to do is beat this guy’ – and it was me! The idea was I was supposed to go over and I was supposed to win the contract.”