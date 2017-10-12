James Ellsworth Says Carmella Came Up With The Idea of Their Pairing, Says They Get Along Great

– James Ellsworth appeared on Jerry Lawler’s podcast this week, and explained how he and Carmella got paired up…

“I think it was last year at the European tour in November, she came to me and said, ‘Hey, I have this idea about putting you with me whenever you’re done with the Dean Ambrose and AJ stuff comes to an end, I have this idea to pitch to them. They put you with me, you fall in love with me, and I use that to my advantage to win matches and get me to the women’s title.’ I said yeah, that would be a great idea. I didn’t know her much back then. She went to Vince, and she pitched right to Vince, and Vince loved it. It’s ten, going on eleven months that we’ve been on TV together. We are good friends. We text all the time. She’s a very, very smart girl, and she’s easy to talk to. We get along great.”