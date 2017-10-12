James Ellsworth Says Carmella Came Up With Idea For Their Pairing

– James Ellsworth discussed his pairing with Carmella on WWE TV and more in a new interview with Jerry “The King” Lawler.

On Carmella coming up with the idea for the pairing: “I think it was last year at the European tour in November, she came to me and said, ‘Hey, I have this idea about putting you with me whenever you’re done with the Dean Ambrose and AJ stuff comes to an end, I have this idea to pitch to them. They put you with me, you fall in love with me, and I use that to my advantage to win matches and get me to the women’s title.'”

On pitching the idea to Vince: “I said yeah, that would be a great idea. I didn’t know her much back then. She went to Vince, and she pitched right to Vince, and Vince loved it. It’s ten, going on eleven months that we’ve been on TV together.”

On his friendship with Carmella: “We are good friends. We text all the time. She’s a very, very smart girl, and she’s easy to talk to. We get along great.”