Various News: James Ellsworth Set To Fight Jerry Lawler, Austin Aries Loses DEFY Title, Impact TV Tapings Tonight

– James Ellsworth is set for a match with Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler at USA Championship Wrestling’s event on August 5 at the Oman Arena in Jackson, TN. Others set for the show include The Rock N’ Roll Express, Buff Bagwell and Matt Riviera.

– Impact Wrestling is taping TV tonight and tomorrow at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. They will then return for more tapings on August 12th and 13th.

– Shane Strickland defeated Austin Aries for the DEFY Championship last Friday. Aries previously beat Strickland for the belt in April. The event also saw Rey Fenix beat Rey Horus and SCHAFF beat Darby Allin. SCHAFF will face WALTER on August 10 at Defyance United in Seattle.