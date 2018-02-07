James Ellsworth Talks His Pairing With Carmella & Her Reaction To His Release

James Ellsworth recently appeared on Talk is Jericho (via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On His Pairing With Carmella Being Her Idea: “When Carmella and I first got put together, which was totally her idea, she went to Vince [McMahon] and said, ‘hey, I’ve got the idea of putting Ellsworth with me and I’m seducing him to help me win matches, like manipulating him.’ That was her idea initially and he loved the idea. I think it was the week before WrestleMania, he pulled her and I aside and into the office and told us what he wanted out of it. And that was the first real, extended conversation I had with him. It was nerve-wracking. I was nervous. I try never to be scared.” Ellsworth noted, “but once he told me what he needed out of me, I remember very confidently saying, ‘I’m sure we’re going to make this work.’ He just wanted heat for Carmella and that’s what he wanted. He wanted Carmella to be a heel in the women’s division.”

On Getting Too Comfortable in WWE: “I think I got too comfortable, man. Like, when the dog leash thing happened, I mean, I don’t mind doing anything on TV at all. I know it’s a show, so when it first happened, I went to somebody and I was just like, ‘I just don’t know if it’s going work because it’s kind of weird. I don’t think people will look at it and go, ‘she’s treating him like crap’ because I turned into a big heel after Money In The Bank.'” Ellsworth explained, “it’s supposed to get her heat, like she’s walking me around on a leash, but, to me, by then I was a heel and people were like, ‘he’s getting what he deserves.’ Like, I think I got too comfortable and I was like, ‘I don’t know if it’s going to work’ and I don’t know if it’s my place to tell them that. That’s what I’m thinking. I have no clue what happened.”

On Carmella’s reaction to His Release: “She called me right away, literally. Maybe a minute-and-a-half after I got off the phone with [Mark] Carrano, I’m sitting in the basement of my house, I haven’t even told [anybody anything].” Ellsworth continued, “I’m sitting there and I’m, like, balling, and I’m like, ‘what the hell?’ The phone rings and it’s her. I’m like, ‘she must know. Crap.’ And she was like, ‘James, oh my God, I can’t believe this. I’m so sorry. I hope you’re okay?’, like, just being the sweet girl that she is and I was like, ‘I’ll be alright.’ I was like, ‘I was okay before WWE. I’ll be okay after it.’ I said, ‘it hurts. It stings. But it’s life. Life’s not fair sometimes and I get that.’ And she stayed on the phone with me until I was ready to get off [the phone call]. That’s how very cool of a person she is. And we text almost every day.”

On The MITB Angle: “I ruined the first Women’s Money In The Bank match. I loved it. Absolutely. I loved having the heat because my job was to be a heel and right there I had the heat and I was like, ‘man, I just want to run with this!'” Ellsworth added, “when the Money In The Bank stuff happened, everyone hated me! It worked. It was like, ‘man, you just took away that moment from the girls and you don’t do that!’ And to me, that’s why you do do that. You create the buzz and then you have to do the second Money In The Bank, which, obviously, she won on her own.”