wrestling / News

WWE News: James Harden Dresses Like Hulk Hogan at Fanatics Fest, CM Punk Meets Baby Punk, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown

June 21, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
James Harden Image Credit: 2K Games

– James Harden dressed as Hulk Hogan during Fanatics Fest today, which includes WWE stars. Or maybe you can call him ‘Hulk Harden.’

– WWE has shared highlights of the Summerslam Kickoff at Fanatics Fest, complete with CM Punk meeting a baby dressed like him.

– WWE has also shared the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Fanatics Fest, Friday Night Smackdown, James Harden, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading