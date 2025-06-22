wrestling / News
WWE News: James Harden Dresses Like Hulk Hogan at Fanatics Fest, CM Punk Meets Baby Punk, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown
June 21, 2025 | Posted by
– James Harden dressed as Hulk Hogan during Fanatics Fest today, which includes WWE stars. Or maybe you can call him ‘Hulk Harden.’
Absolute legend 💪😂 @WWE pic.twitter.com/SwO3kgjGVY
— Fanatics (@Fanatics) June 21, 2025
– WWE has shared highlights of the Summerslam Kickoff at Fanatics Fest, complete with CM Punk meeting a baby dressed like him.
– WWE has also shared the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
