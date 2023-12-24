Various News: James Harden Goes Viral For Dressing Like Jeff Hardy, Mansoor and Mace are Coming, Mustafa Ali Adds AML To World Tour

– NBA player James Harden went viral recently after he wore an outfit that was very similar to Jeff Hardy. He responding by writing on Twitter: “First they love you, then…nvm #uno.”

– Both Mansoor and Mace want you to know that they are very committed to coming, perhaps moreso than Veer was.

Well come anywhere you want! If you want us to come, contact us [email protected] https://t.co/mjhvKkQls3 — Mason D. Madden (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) December 23, 2023

If you guys don’t stop posting this we’re going to come for you so hard. https://t.co/CfaCrCfsFR — Mansoor (@suavemansoor) December 22, 2023

– Mustafa Ali has added AML Wrestling to his world tour.