Various News: James Harden Goes Viral For Dressing Like Jeff Hardy, Mansoor and Mace are Coming, Mustafa Ali Adds AML To World Tour

December 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Jeff Hardy, The Hardys Image Credit: AEW

– NBA player James Harden went viral recently after he wore an outfit that was very similar to Jeff Hardy. He responding by writing on Twitter: “First they love you, then…nvm #uno.

– Both Mansoor and Mace want you to know that they are very committed to coming, perhaps moreso than Veer was.

– Mustafa Ali has added AML Wrestling to his world tour.

