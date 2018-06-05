Quantcast

 

Various News: James Storm is Up For a Beer Money Reunion, Luke Harper Thanks WWE For His ‘Formerly Known As’ Video, Free Team 3D vs. Hall & Nash Match

June 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
James Storm james Storm's Impact Wrestling

– Scott Fishman of The Miami Herald posted that he wanted Beer Money back, and James Storm commented about it…

– Luke Harper posted the following on Twitter, thanking WWE for his Formerly Known As video…

– Impact Wrestling posted the following free Team 3D vs. Scott Hall & Kevin Nash

