Various News: James Storm is Up For a Beer Money Reunion, Luke Harper Thanks WWE For His ‘Formerly Known As’ Video, Free Team 3D vs. Hall & Nash Match

– Scott Fishman of The Miami Herald posted that he wanted Beer Money back, and James Storm commented about it…

🤔…. That would make for some Glorious BeerMoney. And a lot of Merch MONEY 😂 https://t.co/lLAOHmTRp5 — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) June 5, 2018

– Luke Harper posted the following on Twitter, thanking WWE for his Formerly Known As video…

Just wanted to thank @wwe for producing such a wonderful piece about my journey. My son Brodie, after watching the piece, called me in tears yesterday and said, "Dada, you just make me so happy." I've never felt so accomplished as a human. https://t.co/jkNQdERcVz — . (@LukeHarperWWE) June 5, 2018

– Impact Wrestling posted the following free Team 3D vs. Scott Hall & Kevin Nash