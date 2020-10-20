James Storm Discusses His Recent Training Session With Ronda Rousey

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week (via Fightful), James Storm discussed his wrestling training session with Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne, which he recently revealed on social media late last week. Storm stated the following on training with Ronda Rousey:

“It was just a one day deal, it wasn’t like I’ve been going out there forever. I went out there for the Primetime Live pay-per-view and one of my buddies has a training school and I guess Ronda and Travis have been going there. He mentioned to Ronda that I was in town and she was like, ‘Tell him to come by, see if he’ll work out.’ I said yeah. I went to the undisclosed location and got in the ring and worked out with her. I’ve always been kinda old school when it comes to intergender wrestling, ‘can a woman really work with a man?’ When she was across the ring from me, I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t really want to be across the cage from her.’ She was showing me some of her Judo throws and I was like, ‘Jesus.’ It’s all in the hips. When I was talking to her and trying to explain to her that Mr. Perfect would always tell me ‘the most important move in the match in the move in-between moves.’ It took me forever to realize what that was, but basically, when you put someone down, that brief reaction from the crowd and you can control them just by looking at them. I told her, especially in WWE, they’re all about facials. Watch Jeff Hardy. We got in the ring and I was showing her different stuff, it was a lot of fun.”

Paul Heyman’s recent statement about Rousey’s WWE contract status, plus her training with Storm, has fueled speculation she might be prepping for a WWE in-ring return.

For WWE’s part, the promotion has not yet confirmed an in-ring return for the former UFC and Raw women’s champion. She last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 35 in the main event against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.