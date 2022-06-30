James Storm, EC3 More Set for Wrestling for a Cause’s ExtravaSLAMza Show to Benefit Veterans

– Wrestling for a Cause and Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tours have announced a wrestling event, ExtravaSLAMza to support veterans on August 6. James Storm, EC3, and more will be working the event. Here’s the full announcement:

WFC and NEOVFT bring pro wrestling to Pryor to support Veterans

(PRYOR, OK) – Wrestling for a Cause (WFC) and Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tours (NEOVFT) are pleased to announce that they are joining forces on August 6th, 2022 to bring family friendly wrestling action to the Mayes County Event Center in Pryor, OK as WFC presents its biggest event ever: ExtravaSLAMza! Featuring the absolute finest wrestling stars in Oklahoma, such as WFC Champion Luke Langley, WFC Hometown Heroes Champion Koko, WFC Tag Team Champions Toxic Masculinity, and the WFC Founder Tim Rockwell, ExtravaSLAMza will also feature WFC alumni such as Jon Cross and Mr. Nasty, rising national star Sam Stackhouse (GCW & WFC), as well as former Ring of Honor Pure Champion Josh Woods, current Impact Wrestling superstar James Storm, and former WWE and Impact star, and founder of Control Your Narrative, EC3.

Beginning with a young cancer patient named Ryder Herring in 2011, WFC wrestlers have fought for children all over Oklahoma to help their families in their battles with childhood cancer, raising money for those families while continually providing the finest in family friendly professional wrestling entertainment.

For more information on WFC, you can find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WrestlingForACause, as well as Instagram and Twitter at @WFCPrime and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/WFCCharity. WFC programming is also broadcast worldwide on Independentwrestling.tv.

NEOVFT was founded in 2018 with a mission to honor and respect the United States Veteran by providing, at no cost to the veterans, freedom tours to visit memorials and monuments in Washington D.C. and around the United States that have been created to honor veterans. NEOVFT also assist veterans in need of food, clothing, and shelter, as well as providing referrals to drug and alcohol counseling to those veterans in need.

For more information on Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tours, you can visit them online at https://neokvet.com.

For tickets to ExtravaSLAMza and all upcoming Wrestling for a Cause events, visit www.wfcprimelive.com.