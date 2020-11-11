James Storm Explains His Current Impact Wrestling Status, Says He Was ‘Asked to Come In and Help Out’

– As previously reported, James Storm appeared on this week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV. Storm appeared and agreed to form an alliance with Chris Sabin to help him against XXXL. Earlier this week, wrestler James Storm responded to a fan question on his Impact Wrestling status after Impact shared a new entrance theme and video for him on Twitter.

Storm tweeted in response to the fan question on if he’s returning to Impact Wrestling, “No. I was asked to come in and help out and that’s what I did. It was fun as wrestling should be and they have a lot of upside for sure.”

He later on commented that he is expected to do one more show for Impact, “So far I do 1 more. So stay tuned. It was something I wish there was a crowd for but everyone involved stepped up, beat each other up and had fun.” You can view Storm’s tweets on Impact below:

