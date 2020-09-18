wrestling / News
James Storm Is No Longer Under Contract With NWA
September 18, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful reports that James Storm’s NWA contract expired earlier this year and he’s currently a free agent. The deal expired on February 1. He’s currently free to go anywhere he wants, although his previous deal with NWA allowed him to handle outside bookings.
It’s interesting to note that Storm is still one-half of the NWA World Tag Team Champions with Eli Drake, which they won back in January.
Several NWA names have migrated to AEW, with Eddie Kingston and Ricky Starks signing deals. Thunder Rosa, the current women’s champion, has also been making regular appearances.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Differences Between Working For Tony Khan And Vince McMahon, Khan’s Leadership Style In AEW
- Tessa Blanchard’s Image Seemingly Used in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Photographer Comments
- NWA Women’s Title Match Reportedly Broke Down at AEW Dynamite, Reaction Backstage
- Eddie Kingston’s Promo On A Cookie Was Reportedly A Shot At WWE