James Storm Praises The Hardys, Talks About The Young Bucks Not Protecting The Superkick

– James Storm recently tock part in a media call for Impact Wrestling, here are some highlights courtesy of wrestlinginc.com…

On Working With the Hardys: “Any time I can get in the ring with Matt and Jeff is fun because they’re so over. It doesn’t really matter what happens in the match, the crowd’s going to be so excited and have fun. It goes to show you how over the Hardys are and have been for the last 15 years. Whether I was a good guy wrestling evil Matt or whether I’m a bad guy wrestling the Enigma Jeff Hardy, it’s always fun.”

On The Young Bucks Overusing The Superkick: “I think if they want to do it, it’s up to them,” Storm stated. “They make money off it; other people do it. That’s fine. But when I’m in a match with someone, it only gets used once. I always say, they can knock people down with theirs, but I knock people out. You didn’t see Shawn Michaels throwing four, five, six superkicks in a match. It’s just one of those things – Shawn protected it, I’ve been using it for 15 years. Any time I’m in the ring, I try to protect it as well.”