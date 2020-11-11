James Storm Returns, Aligns With Chris Sabin on Impact Wrestling

James Storm is back in Impact, and has allied himself with Chris Sabin. On tonight’s show, Sabin found himself assaulted by XXXL after he defeated Acey Romero in a revenge match after the team attacked Alex Shelley last week. Later in the show, Sabin was seen telling someone he needed them to help watch his back, and that turned out to be Storm who agreed.

Storm was last seen in Impact in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound For Glory. That was his first appearance in the company since 2018.