wrestling / News
James Storm Returns, Aligns With Chris Sabin on Impact Wrestling
November 10, 2020 | Posted by
James Storm is back in Impact, and has allied himself with Chris Sabin. On tonight’s show, Sabin found himself assaulted by XXXL after he defeated Acey Romero in a revenge match after the team attacked Alex Shelley last week. Later in the show, Sabin was seen telling someone he needed them to help watch his back, and that turned out to be Storm who agreed.
Storm was last seen in Impact in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound For Glory. That was his first appearance in the company since 2018.
With @fakekinkade injured, @SuperChrisSabin needs back up – nobody knows him or tag team wrestling better than @JamesStormBrand! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/e3f3nFYE1f
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Dusty Rhodes Creating WCW Battlebowl, Why The Concept Didn’t Work
- Bruce Prichard On WrestleMania 2 Being Failed Experiment, Hulk Hogan vs. King Kong Bundy, Vince McMahon’s Thoughts On Bundy
- Jake Roberts Recalls Steve Austin Joining WWE, What He Told Vince McMahon About Him
- Ken Resnick On Who Could Have Carried WWE in 1984 Without Hulk Hogan, Guaranteed Contracts Hurting The Business