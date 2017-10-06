James Storm Reveals Why He Didn’t Sign With WWE

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, James Storm spoke about WWE signing up TNA wrestlers like Bobby Roode and Eric Young and why he didn’t stick around with NXT. Here are highlights:

On backlash for WWE signing former TNA stars: “I tell fans all the time; they don’t get it. The talent looks at this as a business. So many fans look at it like, ‘oh well, he’s a sell-out,'” Storm responds. “It’s not like that. We have to provide for our families so wherever we have to go to get work, that’s what we’re going to do. It seems to get over looked when the WWE picks up TNA guys, but as soon as TNA Impact picks up a WWE guy, ‘oh, they’re picking up a WWE guy, blah, blah, blah’. That’s not really fair for the guy because he’s just looking for a place to provide for his family.”

On why he didn’t stay with NXT: “A lot of people say it was money, but it wasn’t. It was a family thing. Hunter told me they’d run 100-125 shows over the next two years. My wife wanted to have another kid, but she had to do shots, and I had to be at home a lot more. It was a decision: do I go and live this crazy of wrestling in the WWE or do I stay home and help my wife have another child that she wants? I decided that my family was what is really important to me.”

On still talking to Bobby Roode: “I’ll shoot him a text every now and then. I’ll text him and say congratulations because that guy definitely has earned everything that he’s got coming to him. He proved what he proved here, that he can get in the ring with anyone. I always say, if he can go on and make a living, which is what he’s doing, the best to him. I wish him nothing but good luck.”