James Storm Reveals WWE Contacted Him Earlier This Year, Explains How Paul Heyman Wanted to Use Him on Raw

– As noted, James Storm recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, he revealed that Paul Heyman wanted him on Raw. Below are some highlights (h/t WrestlingInc.com).

James Storm on being contacted by WWE in January: “We did our last [NWA] taping around the end of January. That’s the last taping that they did and it’s something where I actually kind of had another month on the contract that I had, but it was actually the Thursday before Royal Rumble that WWE contacted me and asked me if I would like to come in and stuff. But the bad thing is, I didn’t get the damn email until after the Rumble and I got my call on Wednesday because the email on my phone was not working. So, they were basically like, ‘Since we’re getting into WrestleMania season, let’s kind of just hold off everything until right after Mania.’ I talked to Billy Corgan and told him, ‘Whatever you guys need me to do to go out the right way, I’ll do it.’ They were going to plan a show around that WrestleMania weekend, where all the shows go on and I was going to drop [the tag title] down there and just as I say, do good business on the way out the door.”

James Storm on Paul Heyman wanting to use him on Raw: “I don’t think it was to come in for the Rumble, because I never did say. You know how it is. You never know until it’s over with really. You’re in the ring, you head to the back and take your boots off. But I kind of felt that way, because like I said, it was on that Thursday and I didn’t answer the email until I got back home on Wednesday. And it was Heyman that wanted to bring me into RAW and he was basically like, ‘Hey, I need guys like you that know how to work’ because I tell everybody all the time, ‘WWE, AEW, New Japan, they get guys that can do every move in the book.’ I said, ‘There ain’t no move that you’re going to come up with that one of those guys can’t do.’ I said, ‘There’s a lot of guys who don’t make it really believable even more’ in my eyes anyway.”

On the idea that Storm would work with younger talent: “Well, I was going through [SVP of Talent Development] Canyon [Ceman] and it all just kind of trickled down and stuff. They were straight upfront. They were like, ‘We want to bring you in to help a lot of our younger guys and stuff’ and I was like, ‘Hey, if it pays the same, I don’t care’ and to be able to do that anyways, especially at that level. If they trust me to go in the ring… because I was always telling people, ‘You can tell people what to do all the day, but unless you have that talent that can work with them in the ring, it kind of gets lost in translation.’ And I mean, they were straight forward and they said, ‘Look, but you never know. You can come in here, catch fire and then, before you know it, you’re off to the races doing something else.’ And I felt confident enough in myself, knowing that I can go in there and do the job they want me to do, but also at the same time, I know I can go in there and get myself over with the WWE Universe.”