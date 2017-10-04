James Storm Thinks Gun Laws Need to Change After Las Vegas Shooting

– James Storm was on Impact’s weekly media call (via WZ and discussed the Las Vegas shooting incident, gun laws and more. Highlights are below:

On the Las Vegas shooting: “I am trying to live life to the fullest. Especially after seeing all this Las Vegas stuff going on. I have a bunch of friends out there and some of them were actually performing on stage when this was all going on. Me being a redneck from the south I am sure you would think I would be for all these guns but I’m not. I believe in the second amendment but I believe our forefathers didn’t really know about machine guns when they were writing that amendment. I think it kind of needs to be re-written because I don’t think a civilian needs to have automatic machine guns to protect themselves.”

On people he knew who were performing at the event: “My friend John Rich was there and Cowboy Troy. Jason Aldean was there and we actually live in the same town. They were all out there. I actually had a couple buddies that were four doors down from where the shooter was at.”