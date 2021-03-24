wrestling / News
James Storm vs. Eric Young & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will see James Storm wrestle his 1,000th match against none other than Eric Young. It was announced on tonight’s episode that Storm and Young will do battle next week.
Also announced for next week are the following:
* Havok & Nevaeh vs. Fire & Flava
* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. TJP & Josh Alexander
* Kenny Omega & Don Callis appear
BREAKING: @JamesStormBrand will face long-time rival @TheEricYoung in Storm's 1000th match in IMPACT NEXT TUESDAY!
Of Storm's 999 matches, Young has been involved in 94 of them going all the way back to the AMW vs. Team Canada days. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/IeRbuRlg83
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 24, 2021
