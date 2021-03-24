James Storm vs. Eric Young & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will see James Storm wrestle his 1,000th match against none other than Eric Young. It was announced on tonight’s episode that Storm and Young will do battle next week.

Also announced for next week are the following:

* Havok & Nevaeh vs. Fire & Flava

* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. TJP & Josh Alexander

* Kenny Omega & Don Callis appear