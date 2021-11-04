wrestling / News
Jamie Hayter Advances In TBS Title Tournament on AEW Dynamite
Jamie Hayter is the latest competitor to hit the quarterfinals of the TBS Title Tournament, doing so on this week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Hayter defeated Anna Jay with help from Britt Baker and Rebel to move on to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
You can see clips from the match below. Hayter will now face Thunder Rosa in the quarterfinals.
The #QueenSlayer @annajay___ sends @jmehytr HARD into the barricade – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/pi2ouNJyQo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021
Dr @RealBrittBaker lends a hand to @jmehytr – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/iNzJSARiqj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021
.@jmehytr going to work! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/lDUyaranYC
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 4, 2021
Gotta be @TheNotoriousMMA or @StefanStruve imo.
— Zach🤼♂️Perez {WrestlingInc.com} (@SpotsHigh) November 4, 2021
.@annajay___ just a second away from moving on in the TBS Title Tournament 😈 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/thgXRJr4L5
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 4, 2021
It's good to have friends, isn't that right, @jmehytr? #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/SUSsetM6Ty
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 4, 2021
.@jmehytr is moving on in the TBS Women's Championship Tournament to face @thunderrosa22 – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/F0r9zLsVUf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021
