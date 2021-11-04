wrestling / News

Jamie Hayter Advances In TBS Title Tournament on AEW Dynamite

November 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jamie Hayter AEW Dynamite

Jamie Hayter is the latest competitor to hit the quarterfinals of the TBS Title Tournament, doing so on this week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Hayter defeated Anna Jay with help from Britt Baker and Rebel to move on to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

You can see clips from the match below. Hayter will now face Thunder Rosa in the quarterfinals.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading