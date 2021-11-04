Jamie Hayter Advances In TBS Title Tournament on AEW Dynamite

Jamie Hayter is the latest competitor to hit the quarterfinals of the TBS Title Tournament, doing so on this week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Hayter defeated Anna Jay with help from Britt Baker and Rebel to move on to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

You can see clips from the match below. Hayter will now face Thunder Rosa in the quarterfinals.

.@annajay___ just a second away from moving on in the TBS Title Tournament 😈 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/thgXRJr4L5 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 4, 2021