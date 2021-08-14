Jamie Hayter Appears on AEW Rampage & Aligns With Britt Baker

Jamie Hayter is back in AEW and aligned with Britt Baker, making her return and on the premiere of Rampage. Tonight’s show saw Hayter, who appeared for AEW in 2019 and has since been working for STARDOM and RevPro, come out and held Baker after Kris Statlander attacked her. You can see a clip from the segment below.

AEW also announced that Hayter was All Elite and has signed with the company: