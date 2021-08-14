wrestling / News
Jamie Hayter Appears on AEW Rampage & Aligns With Britt Baker
August 13, 2021
Jamie Hayter is back in AEW and aligned with Britt Baker, making her return and on the premiere of Rampage. Tonight’s show saw Hayter, who appeared for AEW in 2019 and has since been working for STARDOM and RevPro, come out and held Baker after Kris Statlander attacked her. You can see a clip from the segment below.
AEW also announced that Hayter was All Elite and has signed with the company:
Jamie Hayter (@jmehytr) is here and looks to have aligned with @RealBrittBaker! pic.twitter.com/I21vG5G79V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2021
Welcome to the team…@jmehytr is #AllElite! pic.twitter.com/WFNKY42flf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2021
