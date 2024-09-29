wrestling / News

Jamie Hayter Beats Saraya At Her Own Game at AEW Collision Grand Slam

September 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jamie Hayter AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

It was Saraya’s Rules on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision Grand Slam, but it was Jamie Hayter that ended up winning the match. Hayter defeated Saraya in a match where she had the advantage, and used various weapons like a VCR and toy cars.

