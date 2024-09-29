Jamie Hayter Beats Saraya At Her Own Game at AEW Collision Grand Slam

It was Saraya’s Rules on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision Grand Slam, but it was Jamie Hayter that ended up winning the match. Hayter defeated Saraya in a match where she had the advantage, and used various weapons like a VCR and toy cars.

A VCR to the head of Jamie Hayter! Watch #AEWCollision Grand Slam on TNT!@Saraya | @jmehytr pic.twitter.com/NValiclFOA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2024