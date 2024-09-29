wrestling / News
Jamie Hayter Beats Saraya At Her Own Game at AEW Collision Grand Slam
September 28, 2024 | Posted by
It was Saraya’s Rules on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision Grand Slam, but it was Jamie Hayter that ended up winning the match. Hayter defeated Saraya in a match where she had the advantage, and used various weapons like a VCR and toy cars.
A VCR to the head of Jamie Hayter!
Watch #AEWCollision Grand Slam on TNT!@Saraya | @jmehytr pic.twitter.com/NValiclFOA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2024
It's a car wreck on the outside!
Watch #AEWCollision Grand Slam on TNT!@Saraya | @jmehytr pic.twitter.com/FohnerPCvf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bill Simmons Reveals Best Story That Was Cut Out of Mr. McMahon Docuseries
- Note on Why WWE Has Not Announced Post-Christmas Event at MSG Yet
- Cody Rhodes Reportedly Getting Special Entrance at WWE Bad Blood
- Stephanie McMahon on How She Looks Back at Her WWE TV Angles, Admits Things Her Father Wanted Her To Do Were ‘Weird’