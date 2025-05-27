– Former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter suffered a crushing defeat last Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. She lost to Mercedes Mone in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Earlier today, Hayter shared a message on social media regarding her loss and how she moves forward.

Hayter wrote, “I was kidding myself, wasn’t I? But there is no road back, only forward. The only thing left is to rise, to sharpen, to become.” You can view her message below: