– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter discussed the returning CM Punk, revealing her interactions with him and more. Below are some highlights:

Jamie Hayter on working with CM Punk: “From my experience with him, he was always very, very pleasant. Very helpful, and I always had really great conversations with him about wrestling. He’s a wealth of knowledge because he’s been in the business for so long, and he’s got extensive experience. You’d kind of be a fool not to want to pick his brain and not want to work with the guy. He knows what he’s doing!”

Her thoughts on Punk returning to AEW: “He was one of the most gripping performers in professional wrestling. The Summer of Punk, all of that, everyone was so into it and there was a reason why he was the most popular wrestler. To be honest, I would say he’s still incredibly popular now, regardless of the All Out stuff and the drama. He’s still a big name and he’s still wanted in the business. You know what? It’s not my company. I can’t speak for everybody, but I wouldn’t have an issue with it. If it’s gonna be good for the company, then I’m all for it. If it’s gonna put butts in seats, if it’s gonna get people to watch, then absolutely!”

CM Punk makes his highly anticipated, long-awaited return to AEW on Saturday, June 17 for the debut episode of AEW Collision. Punk will be headlining the show, teaming with FTR against Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson.