Jamie Hayter Injury Reportedly Caused Change In Build To AEW All In: Texas

Jamie Hayter’s injury reportedly caused the plans for AEW All In: Texas’ build to change. As reported last month, Hayter is not medically cleared to compete, having suffered an injury in her match with Mercedes Mone at AEW Double Or Nothing. Fightful Select reports that Hayter was originally set to be part of the build to All In: Texas but that the injury forced the company to change things up.

The report notes that when Hayter was not cleared, AEW decided to put together Thekla’s AEW Debut in a way that Hayter could be part of it. The hope was that things would get picked up again when she returned, but she has missed more time than AEW expected.

The report notes that AEW hopes they can pick the story back up when Hayter returns. No word on when that may happen.