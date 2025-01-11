wrestling / News
Jamie Hayter Set For Match At EVE Multiverse Rumble
January 10, 2025 | Posted by
Jamie Hayter is set to compete at the EVE Multiverse Rumble. Alex Windsor announced on Friday that she will face the AEW star at the February 7th show, as you can see below.
Windsor wrote:
“Mental I’m even saying this…
SEE YOU NEXT MONTH @jmehytr”
This will mark Hayter’s first match for EVE since 2020.
