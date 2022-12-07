– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently spoke to AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter who discussed being homeless and couch surfing two years ago, her match with Toni Storm at AEW Full Gear, and more. Below are some highlights:

On her match with Toni Storm at Full Gear: “Me and Toni wanted to have this amazing match, a hard-hitting match where people got behind both of us. I could feel it in every strike. It was electric. We went into that match to f— s— up, and that’s what we did.”

On being out of work two years ago: “There was no work in Japan. I was supposed to go home; then they’d bring me back. I left, but I didn’t have anywhere to live. I remember saying, ‘Holy s***, I’m homeless.’ I had nowhere to go and no idea what I was going to do. Fortunately, I stayed with my friends and lived on their couch. There were five of us living there, and they had a gym in their garage, which was a godsend. Without that, I would have gone completely insane. I thought I was never going to wrestle again. Toni Storm was in a similar situation, and she stayed there, too.”

Jamie Hayter on becoming a fan favorite: “The crowd cares. I didn’t ever really know if they would. But they’ve been so loud chanting my name. So maybe this is my time. It’s been emotional. I’m still getting to know people. They’re still getting to know me, too. Being accepted, it’s been so validating.”