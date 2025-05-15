Jamie Hayter Plans To Prove Herself Against Mercedes Mone

– During a recent interview with The Undisputed, AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter discussed facing Mercedes Mone in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. Below are some additional highlights:

Jamie Hayter on facing Mercedes Mone: “The stakes are even higher for me because I’d been gone for so long, and look what I can do–I can be the one to give Mercedes her first loss in AEW. If I do that, I wrestle Toni Storm for the title at All In. Wrestling Mercedes is a very big opportunity. She is fantastic in the ring–you can’t say otherwise. And I love to wrestle.”

On proving herself against Mercedes Mone: “Every time I go in the ring, I’m there to prove myself. And that’s what I’m going to do against Mercedes. When I’m done with Mercedes Moné, she’s going to remember me. For Mercedes, it’s just another belt she’s chasing. For me, it’s everything.”

Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Mone in the finals of the tournament goes down on Sunday, May 25 at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The winner of the match will earn a shot at the AEW Women’s World Title at AEW All In Texas in July. The pay-per-view card will be held at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.