Jamie Hayter Qualifies For Owen Hart Memorial Tournament On AEW Rampage

April 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jamie Hayter AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Jamie Hayter has joined Toni Storm in the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament, qualifying in a match on AEW Rampage. Hayter defeated Skye Blue on Friday’s show to qualify for the tournament. You can see a couple clips from the match below.

We’ll learn another competitor in the tournament when a qualifying match takes place on next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

