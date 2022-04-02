wrestling / News
Jamie Hayter Qualifies For Owen Hart Memorial Tournament On AEW Rampage
Jamie Hayter has joined Toni Storm in the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament, qualifying in a match on AEW Rampage. Hayter defeated Skye Blue on Friday’s show to qualify for the tournament. You can see a couple clips from the match below.
We’ll learn another competitor in the tournament when a qualifying match takes place on next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
.@jmehytr throws @skyebyee right on top of her head! Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/696voZ6dVc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2022
And that is IT! @jmehytr victorious tonight over @skyebyee and advances into the #OwenHard Foundation Women’s Tournament! Watch #AEWRampage right now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/y3tgJNONMU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Explains Why Barry Horowitz Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame & Goldberg Shouldn’t Be
- Bruce Prichard On DDP’s Run In WWE, Why He Thinks DDP Didn’t Connect With WWE Audience
- Stephanie McMahon Doubts She’ll Ever Return to the Ring, Discusses Her Father Retiring
- Mick Foley On Scott Steiner Getting A Live Microphone At WWE Hall of Fame: ‘Anything Could Happen’