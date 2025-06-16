Jamie Hayter Reportedly Not Medically Cleared

Jamie Hayter hasn’t been seen since the Dynamite following her match at AEW Double Or Nothing, and a new report says that she may not be medically cleared. Fightful Select reports that Hayter was not last week’s episode of Dynamite and that while she initially said she was okay after her match with Mercedes Mone, sources in the company say that she has not been cleared to return to the ring and if she was available, she would be booked.

The site notes that AEW needed to “get creative” with Thekla’s angle with Hayter which led to the lights going out during the segment. There’s no timetable for Hayter’s return but AEW is hopeful to have her back soon.