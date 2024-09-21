Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya Set For AEW Grand Slam

Jamie Hayter will take on Saraya in a “Saraya Rules” match at AEW Grand Slam. On Friday night’s episode of Rampage, Saraya challenged Hayter to a match under her rules for Grand Slam. The challenge was laid out after Saraya was run off by Hayter when she tried to interfere in Hikaru Shida’s match with Harley Cameron. Shida was able to pick up the win.

Hayter ready accepted the match, which is not yet confirmed whether it will take place on the Dynamite or Collision episode of Grand Slam.