Jamie Hayter To Speak On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Jamie Hayter is set to appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Sunday that Hayter will speak on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* AEW Full Gear Contenders Series Match: House of Black vs. FTR

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer

* Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page & Christian Cage

* Britt Baker vs. Penelope Ford

* Lio Rush vs. Swerve Strickland

* Jon Moxley seizes TBS

* We’ll hear from Bobby Lashley

* We’ll hear from Will Ospreay

* We’ll hear from Jamie Hayter

* Mina Shirakawa appears