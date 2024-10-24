Jamie Hayter and Penelope Ford will face off in two weeks on AEW Dynamite. Hayter challenged Ford to a match on this week’s episode of Dynamite, and Tony Khan confirmed after the show that the match is set.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs on November 6th live on TBS.

Penelope Ford and Jamie Hayter both know what it means to come back from devastating injury, and now Penelope has targeted Hayter to unleash ALL the frustration on! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@jmehytr | @thePenelopeFord pic.twitter.com/N6NN1iO0gh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2024