Jamie Hayter vs. Penelope Ford Set for AEW Dynamite in Two Weeks

October 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-6-24 Image Credit: AEW

Jamie Hayter and Penelope Ford will face off in two weeks on AEW Dynamite. Hayter challenged Ford to a match on this week’s episode of Dynamite, and Tony Khan confirmed after the show that the match is set.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs on November 6th live on TBS.

