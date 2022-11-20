Jamie Hayter Welcomes a Match With Britt Baker, Reveals When They First Met

Jamie Hayter is the new interim AEW Women’s World Champion, and she’d be more than happy to defend it against Britt Baker. Hayter defeated Toni Storm at AEW Full Gear to in the interim title, and during the post-show media scrum she spoke about her friendship with Baker, a possible title defense against her and why she prefers wrestling people she’s friends with. Some highlights are below:

On when her friendship with Baker began: “Me and Britt first met, and the first time we wrestled, was in some dive bar in London in 2019. First time we met, wrestled for Pro Wrestling EVE, had a really fun match. And then we just kind of built a friendship after the first match. Really got on well, we clicked. She went back to America, I went over to Japan, we stayed in contact and we just kind of built our friendship from there. And she is the reason I am at AEW. She’s the whole reason I’m here. Like, she helped me so much, especially to get to where I am today.”

On a potential match with Baker for the title: “Having her as a rival for the championship, I completely welcome it. I don’t think there’s better rivals in the ring than friends or people that you’re close to. I think that makes better matches, because there’s more emotions behind it. If you just wrestle someone you don’t really know, or you don’t have an emotional connection with, then it’s just a wrestling match. But when you wrestle someone that you truly care about? Everything’s on the line. So I’m totally open to wrestling her every time. And I would love it, I really would love to wrestle her again. It’s been so many years, and we’ve both got so much better. So please, any time. If she wants it, we can do it!”

