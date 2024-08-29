wrestling / News

Jamie Hayter Gets Win In Return Match On AEW Dynamite

August 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jamie Hayter AEW Dynamite 8-28-24 Image Credit: AEW

Jamie Hayter was victorious in her return to the ring, picking up a win on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Hayter defeated Harley Cameron on Wednesday’s show in her first match since AEW Double Or Nothing in May 2023, pinning Cameron after a Hayterade.

Saraya threw Cameron back in Hayter’s path after the match in order to escape through the crowd.

