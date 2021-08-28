Jamie Senegal On Making History As A Trans Woman At Tonight’s NWA Empowerrr

In an interview with LGBT In The Ring (via Fightful), Jamie Senegal spoke about making her debut for the NWA at Empowerrr tonight and being a trans woman at the first-ever all women’s NWA PPV. Here are highlights:

On making history tonight: “I get a lot of highs and lows with it because I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is happening.’ I’m like, up here. I can’t believe it. Then sometimes I feel like it’s a dream and I don’t even feel like it’s really happening. When I hear other people talk about it, it sounds so craz. To be on a platform as a trans athlete, a trans sports entertainer, is the coolest thing ever. I don’t think I would want it any other way. I think that is the gift sent straight from heaven.”

On being a ‘diva’: “To have someone like Mickie James be able to be in the forefront and bring us all in, it totally solidifies and validates the fact that I am a diva. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted. Everyone always says that the Divas suck and they weren’t good wrestlers and stuff. Those women are gold mines – wealths of knowledge. They know how to work the business. They know how to do everything and they wanted to learn how to do everything. For them to embrace the new kids with open arms and give us this opportunity because they believe in us is the most amazing thing ever.”