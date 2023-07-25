Janai Kai Recalls Almost Competing In Kickboxing Event In 2017

Janai Kai recently recalled how she nearly competed in a kickboxing bout before her opponent ended up pulling out. The wrestling star spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds about the experience, which took place back in 2017 and saw her lose a lot of weight only for the bout to not happen. You can see highlights below:

On almost doing a kickboxing fight: “It was in 2017 when I trained for my fight, a kickboxing fight, GLORY rules. I had to lose 20 pounds, which was not good for my height or anything. It was kind of unhealthy to do, but I did it. Then, my opponent pulled out of the fight the week of. I was like, ‘this is ridiculous. I can’t. I just lost 20 pounds.’ I just decided, ‘I’m going to wrestling. I’m not going to deal with this.'”

On if she would be willing to try again: “I would love to do that again because I appreciated that experience. I learned a lot about myself mentally and physically, just how my body really works. I got to know myself a lot more through that process. I don’t mind doing it again, it just has to be good timing.”