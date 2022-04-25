wrestling / News
Janai Kai and Commentary Team Announced For Women’s Wrestling Army
Women’s Wrestling Army has announced that Janai Kai will take part in their first event on May 1 at Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island. They’ve also announced that the commentary team will be Lenny Leonard and Alyssa Marino.
So far the announced talent also includes Trish Adora, The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) and Tasha Steelz.
The Kick Demon @Janai_Kai has joined the Women’s Wrestling Army this Sunday, May 1st at @fetemusic for our debut show!!!
Tickets: @ShopIWTV pic.twitter.com/GoLVe7LOah
— WomensWrestlingArmy (@WWrestlingArmy) April 25, 2022
Commentary team is set!!! This Sunday, May 1st at @fetemusic in Providence, RI for @WWrestlingArmy DEBUT Show!!!
Tickets: @ShopIWTV pic.twitter.com/pLCv9QSQvi
— WomensWrestlingArmy (@WWrestlingArmy) April 25, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose in a Bikini, Carmella on Her Honeymoon Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Update on Why AEW Pulled Talents From PWG Show on May 1
- Dax Harwood on FTR’s Reaction to Reports WWE Wants Them Back, Biggest Consideration For Their Future
- Dax Harwood and Mick Foley React to Reports Of Bret Hart Allegedly Signing New WWE Deal