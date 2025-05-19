Janai Kai Announces Free Agency

Janai Kai has announced that she is a free agent. The former MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion took to Twitter to announce her free agency and exit from MLW, as you can see below.

Kai initially wrote:

“Thank you MLW. What a time. – The Kick Demon”

She then retweeted the post to confirm her free agent status.

Kai joined MLW in 2023 and won the Women’s World Featherweight Championship at MLW Slaughterhouse 2023 in October. She held the title for 455 days. Her last match in the company was at April’s MLW Battle Riot VII.