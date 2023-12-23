– During a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion Janai Kai spoke about her goal of wanting to work with more companies next year and not being in any rush to sign a contract somewhere. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Janai Kai on wanting to work with more companies in 2024 and not being in a rush to get signed: “Travel more, that’s definitely on my list. There’s some companies around that I still have my eye on that I’d like to work, some of them I’ve worked one time but I’d like to go back. That’s kinda what I have in mind and again, going back to the whole TV thing, I’m not in a rush to get signed or anything. I’ve always been patient about that.”

On being ready for any potential opportunities: “I’ve did the Dark and Elevations and all of that, but I never took that as, this has to happen now. I took it as, alright, cool, I got some eyes on me for sure. Keep working hard and doing your thing and it will happen when it happens. In the meantime, I get to work on more TV Janai Kai and all of that. If that opportunity ever comes across again, I’ll be 1000% ready. I always don’t think that I’m 100% ready, I’m never satisfied with my work or anything, so that’s how I’m always going in with everything I do.”

Janai Kai is set to defend her title at MLW Kings of Colosseum next month against Hyper Misao. The event will be held on January 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the 2300 Arena.